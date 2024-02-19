M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 271.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 14.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MHO opened at $119.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.