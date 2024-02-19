MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.70.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $1,147,763.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,703 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $1,147,763.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,288 shares of company stock worth $59,005,650. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

