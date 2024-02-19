Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magic Empire Global and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.15%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 12.45 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Bit Digital $32.30 million 7.84 -$105.30 million ($0.93) -3.30

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -203.39% -79.60% -66.53%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.84, meaning that its stock price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Bit Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.