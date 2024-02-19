Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

