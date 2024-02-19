Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Director Sells $19,780,058.79 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CART. Wedbush decreased their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

