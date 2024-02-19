Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

