Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $200.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

