Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $339,900.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.