McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

