McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $128.51 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.
