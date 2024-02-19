McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $128.51 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

