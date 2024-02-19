MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $10,170.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 113 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $10,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.9 %

MGPI stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

