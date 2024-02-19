Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Sunrise New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million 1.39 -$158.20 million ($0.37) -2.43 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.60 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.6% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Microvast and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.30%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -43.28% -19.53% -11.54% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Microvast beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

