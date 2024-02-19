Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 5,454 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

