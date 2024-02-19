Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 78.77.

ARM Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 128.34 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is 79.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

