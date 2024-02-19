Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $34,033,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,345,783. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $124.74 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $127.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.