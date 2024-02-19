Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 10,429 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

