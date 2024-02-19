Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 4,944 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE A opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.