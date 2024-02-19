Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 2,104 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 218.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 76.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $283.21.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

