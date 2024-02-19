Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 2,835 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.