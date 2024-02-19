Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 3,800 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 190.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.