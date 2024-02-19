Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 4,100 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

