Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 24,452 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

RPRX stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.