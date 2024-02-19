Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 2,565 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $291.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

