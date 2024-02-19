Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 5,493 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after buying an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $95.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

