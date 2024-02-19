Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGFree Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

