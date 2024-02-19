Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.