Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.0 %

Tapestry stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

