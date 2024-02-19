Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.