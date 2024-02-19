Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $433,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

KRC opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile



Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

