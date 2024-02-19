Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $607,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $97.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

