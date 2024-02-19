Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 192.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in EQT were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $17,819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EQT by 59.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.54.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.70 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

