Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.4 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.