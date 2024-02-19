Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $461,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

