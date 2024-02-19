Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $496,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in News by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in News by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,339,000 after buying an additional 1,128,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,981,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

