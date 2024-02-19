Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $624,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $246.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.64. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

