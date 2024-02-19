Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $784,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.85. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

