Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $802,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

