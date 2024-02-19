Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $803.32 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $1,077.87. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.16 and its 200 day moving average is $330.38.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

