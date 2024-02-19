Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

