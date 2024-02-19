Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $188.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $193.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
