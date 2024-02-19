Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

