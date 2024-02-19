Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 1,487 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $243.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

