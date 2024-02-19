Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 6,641 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

