Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $180.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

