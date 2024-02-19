Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.93 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

