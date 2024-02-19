Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

