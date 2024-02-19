Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Shares of EGP opened at $182.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

