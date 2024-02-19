Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lear by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 48.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

