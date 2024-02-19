Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 30,282 USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,551,292 shares of company stock worth $87,603,989.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

