Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 5,055 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $116.24 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.